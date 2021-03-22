Steve Harvey is a big Michael B. Jordan fan, despite his best efforts. On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 64-year-old TV personality reveals how he really feels about his daughter, Lori Harvey's, boyfriend. Steve adopted Lori following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges.

"I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I can dig in," Steve admits. "'Cause I got rid of all of [Lori's past boyfriends]. All of 'em. Some of them had snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."

Steve notes that Michael ultimately earned his approval because he's "such a good guy."

"He is one of the nicest guys," Steve praises. "I met his father. I've sat up with him. We've talked for hours. I just can't find nothing wrong with him."

Steve likes the Creed actor so much, in fact, that he's "hoping this lasts."

"This is a really, really good guy, man," he says, before joking about the main reason he wants Lori and Michael's relationship to continue.

"I can't whoop him. Most guys I say I can jump on them and take them out, but he just looks like a real a** whooping in the making," he quips. "I'm just hoping they make it."

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, Steve joked about how Michael set himself up for failure when he surprised Lori by renting out an entire aquarium on Valentine's Day.

"Good luck, homie. Because you know, Valentine's come every year," he said. "I don't know if you know how this works or not, but I don't know how you're going to top that."

"But good luck, partner," he added. "I mean, it was really nice, what he did... That was a lot. That was a lot. I don't know where you're going from here... Michael B. Jordan, good luck, homie."

Michael and Lori first sparked romance rumors in November, before making their relationship public in January. Shortly after they posted photos of each other, a source told ET that they have actually been dating for several months, but have been friends for years.

"Michael B. Jordan’s family likes Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly," a second source said. "Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags."



"They’re both totally invested," the source added, "Committed and very happy."

