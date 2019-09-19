Steven Tyler is showing his love for two important women in his life.

The 71-year-old rocker stepped out for the premiere of his daughter Liv Tyler's upcoming flick, Ad Astra, on Wednesday, alongside his girlfriend, Aimee Preston.

Steven and Aimee, 30, couldn't keep their hands off of each other on the carpet, even sharing a sweet smooch. In the kissing pic, Steven -- who sported distressed, embroidered, boot-cut jeans with a black jacket, a matching shirt and tons of jewelry -- wrapped his arm around his leather top-clad girlfriend as pecked her on the lips.

The couple -- who first displayed PDA back in 2016 and was seen kissing at a GRAMMY part last year -- also had some fun on the carpet, posing back-to-back and sharing many affectionate moments.

The happy couple also took a pic with Steven's pregnant 30-year-old daughter Chelsea Tyler and her husband, Jon Foster. Additionally, the proud dad struck a proud pose with Liv, 42, whom he shares with his ex, Bebe Buell.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Liv at the event, who gushed over starring in the space-based flick alongside Brad Pitt.

"[He's a] phenomenally beautiful and generous actor," she said of Pitt. "I really enjoyed that process. We were sort of making things up as we went along and improvising and [director] James [Gray] would just throw ideas at us and we'd sort of play."

Ad Astra hits theaters Sept. 20.

