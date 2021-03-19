Sting Puts Lyrics to the 'Jeopardy!' Theme Song and It's Beautiful

Sting just made one of the most iconic TV theme songs even more special. The 69-year-old British musician was a special guest category presenter on Thursday's Jeopardy!, and closed out the show with a special rendition of the gameshow's song, "Think."

Sting wrote original lyrics to the tune and performed his version with an acoustic guitar. "Of all the things in my CV, everything in life from A to Z, but how I wish my ma could see, here I am on Jeopardy!" he crooned.

On his Instagram, Sting also shared a clip of one of the categories he presented on Jeopardy! to the delight of his wife, Trudie Styler, who commented with the emojis 🙌🙌🙌🙌😍.

Guest host Katie Couric was also pretty psyched to have Sting on the show, exclaiming, "Sting, how cool is that?!"

Expect to see more of the singer as he's busy promoting his new album, Duets, that features collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Annie Lennox and a number of other music legends.

In the meantime, here's a look back at some of our favorite moments with the late Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek.

