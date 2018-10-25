Stockard Channing is remembering her Grease days.

The 74-year-old actress, who portrayed Rizzo in the popular 1978 film, was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she recalled which member of the cast was the most sexually charged at the time.

"Since you were playing a bunch of sexed-up teenagers in Grease, which of your Grease co-stars was the horniest behind the scenes?" host Andy Cohen asked Channing, who appeared on the show with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper.

"I'm afraid there's no contest in that one," Channing replied. "Jeff Conaway [Kenickie]. I remember the trailer would be rocking at lunch."

Later in the interview, Channing also explained why she hasn't seen Grease 2, which came out in 1982.

"No [I never saw it]. That's a boring answer, I'm sorry," she said. "I've barely seen Grease 1, to be honest! I've seen it twice. I saw it when it first came out, at the premiere, and I saw it... I think there was a 20-year anniversary, and I saw it again then."

"I have other things to do," she joked, to which Cohen revealed he's seen it about 80 times. "That was our intention, for you to see it 80 times. Me seeing it again doesn't really matter."

Back in June, when Grease turned 40, ET caught up with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, who played Sandra Dee and Danny Zuko, respectively. Hear what they had to say about the film's legacy in the video below.

