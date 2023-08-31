The Heidi Broussard murder case is getting the Lifetime movie treatment.

Nearly four years after the Texas mom was killed by her best friend, Magen Fieramusca, Emily Osment is set to portray Fieramusca opposite Anna Hopkins' Broussard in Lifetime's Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, slated to premiere on Sept. 23.

"Pretending to be pregnant at the same time as her friend, Magen makes the journey from Houston to Austin to be by Heidi’s side once she learns she is ready to give birth," the plot is described by Lifetime. "However, when Heidi goes missing with her newborn daughter just a few weeks after giving birth, suspicions about Magen’s loyalty and her true intentions are questioned. Authorities begin to suspect that she is hiding a huge secret as they begin to uncover her twisted and elaborate plan."

The trailer, exclusively debuted by ET, depicts real elements from the horrific case, including Fieramusca hiding Broussard's body in the trunk of a car after strangling her and claiming to be pregnant herself.

This year, Fieramusca pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard premieres on Lifetime Sept. 23 at 8/7c.

