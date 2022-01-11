Storm Reid Says Drake Is 'Really Involved' In 'Euphoria' Production

Storm Reid is sharing just how involved Drake is in her hit HBO Max series, Euphoria.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, Reid told the talk show host about a recent encounter with the rapper that showed just how invested he is in the show.

"He’s really involved. We were doing table reads for season 2 a couple of months back, and of course, like you’re not expecting Drake to be at your table read," Reid shared of one of the show's most notable executive producers. "I pull up to the lot and he’s there with all of his homies, it’s him and then his business partner, Future the Prince, and they literally sat through, I think it was a three hour table read 'cause we went through a couple of episodes."

"He was so involved and so in tune and you don’t really expect that from a person. I know that he’s a brilliant businessman and creative. But I mean he’s Drake, he doesn’t really have to pay attention in the table read and he did," she continued. "He did come from acting, so it makes sense."

Drake wasn't just there to show face either, Reid said he was really paying attention and turning the pages of the script along with the rest of the cast and crew.

"He’s so in tune, and of course I was kind of looking at him to see if he was actually paying attention and turning his pages, and you could tell he was feeling all the emotion," Reid said. "I was like, 'OK, Drake.'"

Zendaya has also shared her appreciation for Drake's work as an executive producer on the HBO drama. ET spoke to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star at the show's season 1 premiere in June 2019 about what it meant to have Drake onboard.

"I don't know if he was involved in the casting, but I will say we're lucky to have someone who believes in the show," she shared with a smile.

Their Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, also praised the rapper, calling him "a real gentleman," when ET spoke to him at that same 2019 premiere.

"We didn't know for the longest time while we were shooting the show, and then we kinda found out when the internet found out," Elordi explained. "And then he dropped by set and he's a real gentleman and just, like, a real stellar person, so it was very exciting, again."

It looked like all the work Elordi put into his American accent paid off, with the Kissing Booth alum sharing that Drake was unaware of the actor's Australian roots.

"He didn't know I was Australian, which was quite cool," he revealed. "It means that the accent worked. So, that was the basis of our convo."

The first season of Euphoria is available to watch now on HBO Max, and Euphoria season 2 airs Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (Exclusive)



