Gaten Matarazzo is heading back to Broadway. The Stranger Things star appeared virtually on Live With Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, where he revealed that he's making his return to the stage in Dear Evan Hansen.

"On July 19, I'm gonna start my run on Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway," Matarazzo shared. "I'm stoked."

Matarazzo will be joining the cast in a supporting role, playing Jared Kleinman -- the closest thing the show's titular character, Evan, has to a friend.

The casting news is something the 19-year-old actor has been holding close to his chest, telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he's been waiting to "tell everybody" about the exciting role.

"I got the news a little while ago," an excited Matarazzo said. "Which is so mean, because I would want to tell everybody in my entire life and I haven't been able to, until now. Now I can."

Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011's Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and went on to have roles in 2013's Godspell as well as the 2014 revival of Les Misérables.

Walter McBride/WireImage

The casting news comes just as Stranger Things prepares to unveil its penultimate season, following a three-year hiatus. The first seven episodes of the show's fourth season start streaming on May 27 followed by the last two on July 1.

When ET spoke with the cast ahead of Stranger Things' season 4 premiere, Matarazzo teased the show's "massive" premiere.The supersized season, which is five hours longer than the previous three and features several episodes that run over 90 minutes in length, is certainly the series’ biggest yet.

"This is, by far, the biggest [season] we've had yet," Matarazzo said, gobsmacked by just "how massive it is."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

'Stranger Things' Newcomers Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco Talk Season 4

'Stranger Things' Cast Says Everyone Is in 'Real Danger' in Season 4

'Stranger Things' Revisits Eleven's Bloody Past in Season 4 Opening

Joe Keery Promises 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Will Be Worth the Wait (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery