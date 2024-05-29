There's the ick. There's awk. And then sometimes there's both. Just ask Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who shared that he recently had an "uncomfortable" interaction with a fan in her 40s.

The 21-year-old actor -- who portrayed Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix series -- appeared on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast on Tuesday, where he was asked to recall funny fan interactions at conventions. Matarazzo prefaced his answer by sharing that the interaction itself wasn't funny, but the reaction certainly was.

Matarazzo -- who filmed the sci-fi series at 12 and was 13 when the series landed on the streaming giant in 2016 -- said can laugh about the fan encounter now, but in the moment, it was rather "upsetting."

"Funny is a way to say it," said Matarazzo when asked if he could recall a funny fan encounter. "There are some that are a little uncomfortable. Like, I remember I did one very, very recently -- this is not very funny, but the reactions around it were quite funny -- where this woman in her 40s straight up said, 'I've had a crush on you since you were 13.' And I was like, 'That's upsetting.' I'm sure she just meant like, 'Oh, this kid's cute.' But then she doubled down -- 'I'm aware of the age difference.'"

Needless to say, host Michael Rosenbaum's jaw dropped after hearing the tidbit.

"And then I was like, 'Alright,'" Matarazzo continued. "And her daughter was with her and her daughter goes, 'Mom, what the f**k?' I swear to God, this girl must have been like 13. She goes, 'Mom, what the f**k?'"

And to make matters worse, Matarazzo said he had to keep it together. The actor said he thanked the woman for visiting the convention, all the while his own mom was sitting right next to him.

"That was insane," an aghast Matarazzo added.

Gaten Matarazzo, 20 at the time, on Nov. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Gaten Matarazzo, 14 at the time, on Dec. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

And speaking of insane, Matarazzo also recalled how much the cast -- including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), among others -- have all grown up. It used to be that the kids would talk to the adults -- such as Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper) about their homework, but now they're "old enough" to join them for a drink.

As for the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things, reports say fans can expect the fifth season to drop sometime in late 2024 or in 2025.

ET caught up with Brown in March at the New York City premiere of her film, Damsel, where she shared why it's "strange" filming the final season.

"It's really strange because you grow up with these people and you don't get to do what we love to do any more with each other," shared the newly-minted wife of Jake Bongiovi. "But it's not the end of our friendship."

