The lineup for KCON 2019 has been released, promising another year of rousing performances from some of K-pop’s biggest stars.



On Thursday, the massive annual music festival announced the first round of headliners for their Los Angeles dates, including boy bands Stray Kids, OneUs and ATEEZ. This year’s girl groups will include MAMAMOO and MOMOLAND. Standalone pop acts like Chung Ha will also be taking the stage.



As in previous years, the festival is bi-coastal and will be kicking off in New York City from July 6-7. Then, from August 15-18, the show heads to L.A.

The previously released lineup for the festival’s NYC stint once again includes ATEEZ but the rest of the acts will vary from L.A. They include boy bands AB6IX, Seventeen, NU’EST, The Boyz, SF9, Tomorrow X Together and Verivery. The girl groups appearing are Everglow, fromis_9, IZ*ONE and (G)I-DLE.

Earlier in June, the boys of Stray Kids visited ET Live, where they answered questions about the group, their music and touring. During the Q & A, Bang Chan revealed that, if he wasn’t in a pop group, he’d be a professional athlete or an actor. The boys also admitted to finding delicious burgers during their time in the U.S. And when asked if they preferred cats or dogs, the group found themselves fairly evenly divided.



When asked to describe their mood with a song lyric, the boys broke into an a capella rendition of their track “Mirok,” complete with a few dance moves.



Check out the full chat up above.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

K-Pop Mogul Yang Hyun-Suk Steps Down From YG Entertainment Amid Multiple Scandals

'Saturday Night Live': BTS Makes History as First K-Pop Musical Guest

BLACKPINK Makes Coachella History as First K-Pop Girl Group to Perform at Festival