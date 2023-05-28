After four celebrated seasons of in-fighting, scheming and brilliantly scripted family drama, HBO's Succession came to an end on Sunday with the Roy family battling for control of their the media conglomerate empire, Waystar Royco.

The series finale saw the Roy siblings share a few rare moments of unity and collaboration, but built to some surprising backstabs and unexpected breakdowns that left fans reeling.

The centerpiece of the standout moments revolved around some unexpected twists. After Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) came together to put their support behind Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in their last-ditch effort to stop GoJo from buying out Waystar Royco, Shiv pulled off one of the show's most ultimate switch-up betrayals.

When it came down the final vote, Shiv turned on Kendall and accused him of killing someone -- referring to the events that happened at the end of season 1 -- and their whole situation fell apart as Kendall cracked in real time and tried to attack his siblings.

Needless to say, fans had a lot of strong feelings about Shiv's unexpected turn.

roman saying that kendall kids aren’t even his is fucking low even for him, that’s why logan was thinking there was something wrong with him…he was infertile and couldn’t keep bloodline going #successionpic.twitter.com/hcWxEE1Dzm — ivy (pre-grieving succession) (@ohhhhherewego) May 29, 2023

“Information, Greg. It’s like a bottle of fine wine. You store it, you hoard it, you save it for a special occasion. And then you smash someone’s fucking face in with it.” -Tom Wambsgans, CEO #successionpic.twitter.com/Fno5oVG5l9 — Aaron Lavine (@Aaron_Lavine) May 29, 2023

The show ended, however, with different levels of hubristic collapse and disappointment. While Shiv ended up getting screwed over and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) ended up CEO, the pair rode off together, hand-in-hand but clearly unsettled. Meanwhile, a defeated and shellshocked Kendall was left pondering final thoughts as he stared out into the basin of lower Manhattan.

Then the screen cut to black and the credit music played for the last time, and a lot of Succession fans apparently had full emotional breakdowns.

guys– succession isn’t over– it’ll be back after the music is over– they haven’t told us how kendall is going to cope with his life moving forward- guys pic.twitter.com/xA7JEN5lng — jay | succession spoilers (@kendallhosseini) May 29, 2023

The final shot of SUCCESSION pic.twitter.com/tL9PCmYZDa — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 29, 2023

me watching the last fifteen minutes of succession pic.twitter.com/bzY9a5W3Zz — alice (@germystrong) May 29, 2023

All of us listening to the Succession theme live for the final time #SuccessionHBOpic.twitter.com/aXrk6Rvp3S — Christian “LegendHasIt” Wisniewski (@TheWiz_PHI) May 29, 2023

roman finally free from the life he was living to please his dad, shiv holding onto tom and therefore some power meanwhile kendall was left with NOTHING. no company no wife no kids no allies . SOMEBODY FUCKING SEDATE ME #successionpic.twitter.com/MWDPRnREta — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 29, 2023

While speaking to ET recently, Culkin shared his reaction to how creator Jesse Armstrong wrapped up the series and how he felt about Succession ending with a potentially open-ended finale.

"We read the table draft for the last episode and then Jesse told us that it's the end of the show. And it's one of those where if he said there's gonna be a [season] five right after that, it made sense too," Culkin said, adding, "It feels like an end, but it feels like it could carry on."

"And for Roman, it feels very much the same," he continued, explaining, "Nothing's wrapped up in a pretty little bow. There's more life that carries on after the episode ends."

All four seasons of Succession are now streaming on Max.

