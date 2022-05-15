'Summer House' Alum Hannah Berner Marries Comedian Des Bishop

Summer House alum Hannah Berner and comedian Des Bishop tied the knot over the weekend. The couple said "I Do" in an intimate afternoon ceremony at Westhampton Beach Friday, surrounded by close family and friends.

Hannah wore a white, spaghetti strap, mermaid-style bridal gown while Des rocked a navy tux.

The wedding turned out to be quite the Bravo affair, with Berner's Summer House co-stars Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo in attendance as well as Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies. Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes Javid and Tommy Feight were also on hand for the beachside affair as well as their Shahs co-star, Nema Vand.

Scheana shared some BTS moments from the pair's wedding weekend, including a few photos and videos of the bride and groom.

"Weekend Scheananigans in NYC with our bravo fam 🤍 Massive congrats to @hannahberner and @desbishop!," Scheana captioned the celebratory post.

Hannah and Des got engaged in February 2021, and three months later, she announced that she was leaving Summer House after five seasons.

"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s**t," Hannah, who joined the reality TV series back in 2019, wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth. As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."

She went on dive into her career as a standup comedian, adding in her post that "Making people laugh is what brings me joy."

It's something that bonded the pair as well, with the Des telling ET in March 2021 that he was apprehensive about dating a fellow comic at first.

"I was very against dating comics just for loads of reasons, like professionally, don't mix business with pleasure, all that type of stuff," Des explained. "But actually, from the minute I met Hannah actually, I was like, that was a mistake, because you have so much in common and you both love to laugh. Comedians have a broad sense of humor, so we were having fun from the minute we met. So I'm glad to find out I was wrong."

While the pair originally intended to tie the knot last August, the couple decided to date a bit longer and opt for a bigger wedding come spring.

"We were like, you know what? Let's date outside a pandemic for a bit so that we get to know each other," Hannah explained. "Like, how are you at restaurants? How are you not on reality TV? And then we're kind of going to go in for a bigger wedding now, which is exciting."

For more on the couple, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Hannah Berner Is Ready to Live, Laugh, Love After 'Summer House'

Hannah Berner Announces She’s Leaving 'Summer House'

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop Talk Engagement and 'Summer House' Drama

Hannah Berner Is Trading 'Summer House' Drama for Comedy Tour Laughs (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery