'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Spinoff Trailer Is Here

Get ready for a summer at the Vineyard! Bravo's Summer House is getting another spinoff, and this time it takes place at the illustrious vacation destination Martha's Vineyard in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

In the official trailer for the upcoming series, viewers are introduced to 12 friends -- old and new -- who will be spending the summer under one roof, drinking, partying, crying and laughing.

The houseguests who will be bringing the fun and drama during the first season of the spinoff are Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Amir Lancaster, Jordan Emanuel, Preston Mitchum, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas "Nick" Arrington and Mariah Torres.

And let's not forget Milo -- the adorable Dachshund -- who is living rent free.

In the three-minute clip, the group is ready to celebrate "Black excellence" work through new romances, newlywed life, budding relationships and heated disagreements. However, it's not all drama as they also raise glasses, strip down for the pool and partake in extravagant dinners.

"I want to dance, I want to twerk, I want to drop it like it's hot. I want to twerk, I want to have a drink, order a shot -- rinse, repeat," one houseguest declares.

Martha's Vineyard has a known history for being one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property.

According to one guest, "This is what the ancestors wanted."

According to Bravo's release, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard "follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs. In Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles."

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is the second spinoff of the franchise. Bravo is also home to Winter House -- which recently wrapped its seventh season.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

