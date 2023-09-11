There's no chance for wedding bells for Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke as they have officially canceled their wedding and informed their guests.

ET has learned Carl and Lindsay have called off their wedding and guests received a heartfelt message from Carl explaining their decision to do so.

In August, ET exclusively confirmed that the Summer House stars ended their engagement -- just one year after Radke popped the question.

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," multiple sources told ET.

Two weeks prior to the end of their engagement, Lindsay celebrated with a garden party-themed bridal shower in New York City.

Last week, a source told ET that Lindsay was "devastated" and that she was blindsided by Carl's decision to end their relationship and was leaning on her co-stars for support.

"The women of Summer House are rallying behind Lindsay and showing support to her after Carl called off their engagement. Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences and some have spent time with her. Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon," a source told ET. "Lindsay didn't see the breakup coming and is completely devastated."

The former couple has been part of Bravo's reality series Summer House since its debut in 2017, and were initially just friends. However, they made the decision to take their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were "excited" to take that next step. The pair announced their engagement in August 2022.

