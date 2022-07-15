With the back-to-back Prime Day and Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, it is feeling a lot like Christmas in July. Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is now open to everyone and you can stock up on favorites from the celebrity-approved skincare line Sunday Riley and save 35% while you're at it. The anti-aging serum both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by is marked down along with fan-favorite C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum.

Winfrey and Barrymore's go-to Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is bundled with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin. The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in Oprah's Favorite Things list as her "go-to beauty regimen."

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes treatment serum.

In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

As skincare experts and TikTok users alike can agree, Sunday Riley products are undeniable cult-favorites. Looking for more celeb-loved skincare and beauty inspiration? Check out the red light therapy skincare tool Reese Witherspoon used for her red carpet glow and Sophie Turner's hydrating Peter Thomas Roth face mask.

