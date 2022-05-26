Memorial Day beauty sales have it feeling a lot like Christmas in May, especially with Dermstore's Summer Sale. Right now, you can stock up on favorites from the celebrity-approved skincare line Sunday Riley and save 20% while you're at it. Even the anti-aging serum both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by is marked down.

Winfrey and Barrymore's go-to Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is currently 20% off with the code SUN. The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was previously included in the media mogul's Oprah's Favorite Things list, along with the Ceramic Slip Cleanser as her "go-to beauty regimen."

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes treatment serum.

In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

As skincare experts and TikTok users alike can agree, Sunday Riley products are undeniable cult-favorites. Looking for more celeb-loved skincare and beauty inspiration? Check out the red light therapy skincare tool Reese Witherspoon used for her red carpet glow and Sophie Turner's hydrating Peter Thomas Roth face mask.

