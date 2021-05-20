It's been several months since Supernatural officially signed off, but the Winchester boys live on -- on DVD!

To celebrate the upcoming release of the season 15 DVD/Blu-ray and complete series box set, both out May 25, ET exclusively premieres a first look at the final blooper reel featuring Jensen Ackles, who filmed a special introduction just for ET (thanks, pal!), and Jared Padalecki at the center of the silliness.

Right off the bat, Ackles and Padalecki showcase their on-set goofiness in 90 seconds of outtakes. From Ackles pretending to collapse onto the floor of a motel room to Padalecki wielding a rifle, but taking a detour to try and straighten an uneven print or taste the (likely disgusting) prop blood on the wall, there's something for Supernatural fans to have a laugh over.

Then, there's the dance montage of course, featuring special guest Felicia Day.

Our favorite blooper? Padalecki struggling to get through a scene with Ackles right beside him and admitting, jokingly of course, "that this is really bad acting." "Wait, that's never stopped you before!" deadpans Misha Collins, who's off-screen and whose quip hits Ackles right in the funny bone.

The final season DVD/Blu-ray set includes two featurettes, deleted scenes, the aforementioned gag reel and more, while the complete series set features all 327 episodes, hours and hours of bonus content from every season and a 68-page collectible book.

While Ackles may be gearing up for an arc on The Boys and Padalecki is leading the charge on Walker, the duo reflected on their impressive 15-season run with ET in October.

"The one goodbye that I know Jared and I both had to deal with was the goodbye to the Winchester brothers, and that was felt," Ackles said. "That was really heavy and you'll see it reflected in the [final] episode -- the emotion of it anyway -- 'cause there are certainly parts of the final episode where the character and the human being playing that character, their emotions are very intertwined."

"I had my chance to cry my tears," Padalecki said. "I'm glad I did because that last day, though it was bittersweet, it was more sweet than bitter 'cause I got the sadness out to some degree. I'm sure it will come again but selfishly, I was like, I can look around and smile. There were a lot of tears all over but Ackles and I were kind of looking at each other like, 'Man.' It was kind of like finishing the Seattle Marathon. We did it. Dude, we did it, you know? We put in the work... I've been with you for 15 years, 15-and-a-half years. I've seen you sweat. I've seen you bleed. I've seen you hurt. I've seen you going through stuff personally and put it aside for this show, for your character and I know I've done the same and it was bittersweet. But it was sweet, man. It was happy. It felt like I could do this again. Even after 15 seasons. Let's call Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and see if they'll have us for 15 more."

Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season and Supernatural: The Complete Series will both be available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, May 25. For more, watch below.

