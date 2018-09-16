Eliza Dushku is a married woman!

The 37-year-old actress announced she married businessman Peter Palandjian on Aug. 18 with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday. Dushku shared romantic wedding photos, also revealing her stunning backless wedding dress.

Palandjian, 54, is a former professional tennis player from Boston, a Harvard grad and is currently the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. He also has four children from a previous relationship.

Dushku also relocated back to Boston after previously living in Los Angeles. Fittingly, the two married in Boston, and participated in the monthly Boston Bike Party after exchanging vows.

"♥️♥️ 8.18.18," Dushku captioned the wedding day photos.

Dushku and Palandjian have largely kept their relationship private, but the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star did announce their engagement last June.

"#Ayo..! 'YES!!' Absolutely, my love," she Instagrammed alongside a picture of the two holding hands, and adding a ring emoji. "#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed."

In January, Dushku claimed she was molested by a stuntman at the age of 12 while filming True Lies in an emotional essay on Facebook. Her co-stars, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold, later praised her for speaking out. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Stunt Coordinator Joel Kramer Dropped From Agency After Eliza Dushku Allegations

Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Co-Star Eliza Dushku’s Claims She Was Molested on the Set of ‘True Lies’

Eliza Dushku Is Engaged to Boyfriend Peter Palandjian - See the Sweet Announcement!