'Survivor' Introduces Big Changes for Season 41: First Look!

Survivor's new era is here! CBS gave fans a sneak peek at the new season during its Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday -- and there are big changes coming.

The reality competition series is switching things up for its 41st season. For the first time in series history, host Jeff Probst will take viewers inside the action and address the audience directly. The show is also introducing a second screen "Game within the Game" interactive experience, designed just for junior fans.

Thursday's first look gave audiences a hint of what to expect during season 41. As Probst teased, castaways will be playing a faster game, with smaller tribes, game-changing twists and no food. Watch below.

Survivor headed back to Fiji for production in March, after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 18 new castaways competing for the $1 million prize and title of Sole Survivor were unveiled on Aug. 30.

"I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," Probst said in a statement at the time. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!"

Survivor returns to CBS with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

