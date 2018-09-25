What do you get when you stick a technical writer and a robotics scientist on the same island? The first alliance of Survivor: David vs. Goliath!

Season 37 of the long-running CBS reality competition series kicks off on Wednesday, and while we expected to see underdogs join together, only ET has a first look at what might be the nerdiest "couple threat" in the show's history.

"I'm a bit of a weirdo," robotics scientist Christian tells Gabby in the clip, as they head off into the jungle. "If I get a little too saucy with the weird science stuff..."

"No! I love it, I think it's endearing," Gabby, who writes documentation for software, replies. "I'll let you know if you're too much. But I'm nerdy too, so I get it. I got you! Nerds gotta look out for each other. Not to call you a nerd, but I call myself a nerd!"

That nerdy connection was all it took for the two to become "kindred spirits," vowing to let their "vibe" steer their gameplay for at least the near future.

"I actually have to hide how long we get along because I don't want it to be a couple threat, platonic couple threat, of course," Christian confesses to the camera.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Picking the right alliance can be incredibly important in the game of Survivor, as last season ended in a historic tie between buddies Domenick and Wendell. In an unprecedented move, the third-place winner, Laurel, was forced to cast her vote, crowning Wendell the season's Sole Survivor.

Survivor returns with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. See more on the series in the video below.

