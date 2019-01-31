TV

'Survivor' Season 38 Cast: Meet the New and Returning Castaways of 'Edge of Extinction!'

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
cbs112749_00558b.jpg
CBS

A new season of Survivor is almost upon us! 

Season 38 of the CBS competition series kicks off next month, featuring 18 castaways hoping to win $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Among those competing on the Manu and Kama tribes are 14 new players, and four returning ones -- including familiar faces from Millennials vs. Gen-X, Worlds Apart and Game Changers. 

This season's theme is Edge of Extinction, which according to CBS, indicates a new layer to the game, which will test castaways in an "emotionally and physically difficult" challenge. Those who withstand the test will be given a shot to get back in the game. 

"Survivor continues to reinvent itself with new energy, and this season we’ve added a new secret game-changing twist,” executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in a statement. “After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision to either go home or go to the Edge of Extinction, where they will be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”

Meet this season's castaways below. 

112748_1372b.jpg
CBS

MANU TRIBE

112748_1277b.jpg
CBS

Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva (38)
Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Ca.
Law Student/Former Military

112748_0952b.jpg
CBS

Reem Daly (46)
Hometown: Fairfax, Va.
Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.
Sales

112748_0284b.jpg
CBS

Rick Devens (33)
Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Macon, Ga.
Morning News Anchor

112748_0377b.jpg
CBS

Wendy Diaz (25)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Bell, Ca.
Small Business Owner

112748_0886b.jpg
CBS

Lauren O’Connell (21)
Hometown: Bakersfield, Ca.
Current Residence: Waco, Tx.
Student at Baylor University

112748_1129b.jpg
CBS

Keith Sowell (19)
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Pre-Med Student

112748_1047b.jpg
CBS

Chris Underwood (25)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.
District Sales Manager

112776_0304b.jpg
CBS

Kelley Wentworth (31)
Hometown: Ephrata, Wa.
Current Residence: Seattle, Wa.
Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

david_112776_0484b.jpg
CBS

David Wright (44)
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Ca.
Television Writer
Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

112748_1339b.jpg
CBS

KAMA TRIBE

112776_0050b.jpg
CBS

 

Joe Anglim (29)
Hometown: Chandler, Az.
Current Residence: Ogden, Ut.
Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

112776_0178b.jpg
CBS

 

Aubry Bracco (32)
Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Ca.
Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

112748_0779b.jpg
CBS

Victoria Baamonde (23)
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Waitress

112748_0088b.jpg
CBS

Ron Clark (46)
Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

112748_1246b.jpg
CBS

Julia Carter (24)
Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.
Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.
Medical Assistant

112748_0147b.jpg
CBS

Eric Hafemann (34)
Hometown: Chicago, IL. 
Current Residence: Livermore, Ca.
Firefighter

112748_0515b.jpg
CBS

Aurora McCreary (32)
Hometown: Pensacola, Fl.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fl.
Divorce Lawyer

112748_0692b.jpg
CBS

Julie Rosenberg (46)
Hometown: Baltimore, Ma.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Toymaker

112748_0641b.jpg
CBS

Gavin Whitson (23)
Hometown: Erwin, Tn.
Current Residence: Erwin, Tn.
YMCA Program Director

Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

'Survivor' Names Season 37 Winner -- Find Out Who Won!

'Survivor' Castaway Christian Hubicki on the One Player Fans Should Watch Out For (Exclusive)

'Survivor' Castaway Gabby Pascuzzi Fights Back Against Claims Jealousy Motivated Her Big Move (Exclusive)

The One 'Survivor' Moment That Still Terrifies Jeff Probst (Exclusive)

Related Gallery