A new season of Survivor is almost upon us!

Season 38 of the CBS competition series kicks off next month, featuring 18 castaways hoping to win $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Among those competing on the Manu and Kama tribes are 14 new players, and four returning ones -- including familiar faces from Millennials vs. Gen-X, Worlds Apart and Game Changers.

This season's theme is Edge of Extinction, which according to CBS, indicates a new layer to the game, which will test castaways in an "emotionally and physically difficult" challenge. Those who withstand the test will be given a shot to get back in the game.

"Survivor continues to reinvent itself with new energy, and this season we’ve added a new secret game-changing twist,” executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in a statement. “After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision to either go home or go to the Edge of Extinction, where they will be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”

Meet this season's castaways below.

MANU TRIBE

Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva (38)

Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Ca.

Law Student/Former Military

Reem Daly (46)

Hometown: Fairfax, Va.

Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.

Sales

Rick Devens (33)

Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Macon, Ga.

Morning News Anchor

Wendy Diaz (25)

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Bell, Ca.

Small Business Owner

Lauren O’Connell (21)

Hometown: Bakersfield, Ca.

Current Residence: Waco, Tx.

Student at Baylor University

Keith Sowell (19)

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Pre-Med Student

Chris Underwood (25)

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.

District Sales Manager

Kelley Wentworth (31)

Hometown: Ephrata, Wa.

Current Residence: Seattle, Wa.

Marketing Manager

Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

David Wright (44)

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Ca.

Television Writer

Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

KAMA TRIBE

Joe Anglim (29)

Hometown: Chandler, Az.

Current Residence: Ogden, Ut.

Multimedia Artist

Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Aubry Bracco (32)

Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Ca.

Marketing Director

Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Victoria Baamonde (23)

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Waitress

Ron Clark (46)

Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Julia Carter (24)

Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.

Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.

Medical Assistant

Eric Hafemann (34)

Hometown: Chicago, IL.

Current Residence: Livermore, Ca.

Firefighter

Aurora McCreary (32)

Hometown: Pensacola, Fl.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fl.

Divorce Lawyer

Julie Rosenberg (46)

Hometown: Baltimore, Ma.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Toymaker

Gavin Whitson (23)

Hometown: Erwin, Tn.

Current Residence: Erwin, Tn.

YMCA Program Director

Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

