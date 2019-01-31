'Survivor' Season 38 Cast: Meet the New and Returning Castaways of 'Edge of Extinction!'
A new season of Survivor is almost upon us!
Season 38 of the CBS competition series kicks off next month, featuring 18 castaways hoping to win $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Among those competing on the Manu and Kama tribes are 14 new players, and four returning ones -- including familiar faces from Millennials vs. Gen-X, Worlds Apart and Game Changers.
This season's theme is Edge of Extinction, which according to CBS, indicates a new layer to the game, which will test castaways in an "emotionally and physically difficult" challenge. Those who withstand the test will be given a shot to get back in the game.
"Survivor continues to reinvent itself with new energy, and this season we’ve added a new secret game-changing twist,” executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in a statement. “After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision to either go home or go to the Edge of Extinction, where they will be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”
Meet this season's castaways below.
MANU TRIBE
Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva (38)
Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Ca.
Law Student/Former Military
Reem Daly (46)
Hometown: Fairfax, Va.
Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.
Sales
Rick Devens (33)
Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Macon, Ga.
Morning News Anchor
Wendy Diaz (25)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Bell, Ca.
Small Business Owner
Lauren O’Connell (21)
Hometown: Bakersfield, Ca.
Current Residence: Waco, Tx.
Student at Baylor University
Keith Sowell (19)
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Pre-Med Student
Chris Underwood (25)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.
District Sales Manager
Kelley Wentworth (31)
Hometown: Ephrata, Wa.
Current Residence: Seattle, Wa.
Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
David Wright (44)
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Ca.
Television Writer
Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
KAMA TRIBE
Joe Anglim (29)
Hometown: Chandler, Az.
Current Residence: Ogden, Ut.
Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Aubry Bracco (32)
Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Ca.
Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Victoria Baamonde (23)
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Waitress
Ron Clark (46)
Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
Julia Carter (24)
Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.
Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.
Medical Assistant
Eric Hafemann (34)
Hometown: Chicago, IL.
Current Residence: Livermore, Ca.
Firefighter
Aurora McCreary (32)
Hometown: Pensacola, Fl.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fl.
Divorce Lawyer
Julie Rosenberg (46)
Hometown: Baltimore, Ma.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Toymaker
Gavin Whitson (23)
Hometown: Erwin, Tn.
Current Residence: Erwin, Tn.
YMCA Program Director
Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
