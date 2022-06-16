Sutton Stracke Joins BFF Jennifer Tilly in 'Chucky' Season 2

Sutton Stracke is set to join best friend Jennifer Tilly in an episode of Chucky season 2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will play a guest attending a party hosted by Tilly’s character, Tiffany Valentine, on the horror series.

Stracke took to Instagram to thank creator Don Mancini “for this opportunity.”

“Thank you for allowing me into this amazing world. And getting to work with one of my besties [Jennifer Tilly] and see her incredible talent,” she wrote.

Chucky marks Stracke’s first-ever acting cameo, while the episode also sees Tilly reuniting with her Bound co-stars, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, for the first time since 1996 and getting to appear on screen alongside her sister and fellow Oscar nominee, Meg Tilly.

“Cat’s outta the bag: Very special episode of [Chucky season 2] coming up,” Tilly posted on Instagram, with a photo of her sister, friend and former co-stars.

After debuting to critical acclaim and positive reaction from longtime fans of the Child’s Play film franchise, the series was renewed for a second season, which is set to debut in 2022 on USA.

Following Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Chucky sees the cursed Good Guy doll terrorizing a whole new generation of unsuspecting residents of a small New Jersey town while also bringing back several familiar characters from the franchise, including Tilly’s character as Chucky’s lover.

Stracke’s cameo on Chucky, meanwhile, comes after Tilly first appeared alongside her BFF on Beverly Hills. Although she made a brief cameo on the Bravo series, the actress told ET not to expect to see more of her.

“I don’t think I could be a regular,” Tilly said. “What I love about the show is that those girls are made of steel. I don’t think I can take it. I’m too sensitive.”

That said, the Housewives “superfan” loves watching her friend take the other women on. “I love that Sutton’s on the show because I get the dirt ahead of time,” Tilly teased.

