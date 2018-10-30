Meet Hondo's mom!

Debbie Allen, whom Grey's Anatomy fans will recognize as Dr. Catherine Avery, makes her debut as Charice, Hondo's (Shemar Moore) mother, in Thursday's episode of SWAT, and only ET has the exclusive photos of the duo in action.

But how does Charice come into the world of SWAT? According to the official synopsis for the episode, titled "Never Again," Hondo is emotionally affected by a suspect’s death during the case and in turn, he seeks comfort from his mother.

Something tells us Hondo's mama Charice may have babies in mind for her son.

CBS

During an October appearance on The Talk, Moore revealed Allen's casting, praising the legendary choreographer and dancer.

"How cool is it that Debbie Allen is playing my mama?" Moore marveled. "I'm so excited. She's a bad woman -- and she's so funny."

Later, the 48-year-old actor expanded on working alongside Allen on SWAT, prompting him to reflect on the iconic men and women he's gotten the opportunity to work with on the small screen.

"As I was leaving Criminal Minds, Danny Glover played my father; he’s a legend. So I’m like, ‘Oh man, how do you top that?’ What are they gonna call Denzel next,” Moore joked. “Obba Babatunde, he plays my father on SWAT. And now to cast my mama, Debbie Allen? She’s so classy. She’s been beautiful her whole life. Her skin is flawless. She’s so funny. She’s so smart.”

SWAT airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

