Quitting smoking just got a little trickier for Angie “Pumps” Sullivan.

The breakout star of Bravo’s Sweet Home -- the new iteration of Bravo’s Sweet Home Oklahoma, which now focuses on Jennifer Welch’s design business, with comedy provided by Pumps -- joins Jennifer and her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend, Josh, at a hypnotist to all, well, get hypnotized to stop smoking. Fans of the OG series know that a cloud of shame surrounds Pumps’ smoking habit, as she wears rubber gloves to protect her hands from the nicotine... and to try and trick her kids into thinking she doesn’t smoke.

Pumps tells the hypnotherapist, Patrick, that she’s desperate to become a non-smoker, while Jennifer wants to kick her nicotine gum habit… but the therapist seems focused on other things. Personal things. About himself.

“Well, let’s talk about that stuff for a min…,” Patrick starts, before losing his train of thought. “Sorry, I’m usually not awake at this time … yeah, I stay up all night, ‘cause I got carjacked three years ago and got murdered and woke up in the morgue. I got crowbarred by a bunch of people and they stole my ‘Benz. Died in the ambulance, and the next thing I know, they’re talking about my mom coming to identify me.”

Check out the wild moment here:

Sweet Home airs as part the Bravo Home block, Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Get a Room With Carson & Thom. For more on that show, check out the video below.

