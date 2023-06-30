"New challenges and new relationships are good for the soul."

Sweet Magnolias returns for season 3 in less than three weeks and the newly-released trailer hints at more drama and romance for BFFs Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott).

The 10-episode season picks up after the events of Cal's fight in the sophomore finale, resulting in his arrest and getting fired by the school board, as Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) and work to clear her own emotional path. Meanwhile, Helen has a lot on her romantic plate as she juggles with two men in her life, Erik (Dion Johnstone) and Ryan (Michael Shenefelt). Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community without upending her family.

All this amidst the reveal of the tire slasher, which sends shockwaves through town, the recall causes unintended consequences and unexpected love triangles surface.

Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medina, Anneliese Judge and Brandon Quinn also star. Watch the season 3 trailer below.

Following the season 2 drop, Swisher broke down the biggest moments from the finale and shared her hopes for the new season.

"I had a little bit of time to process his anger management and you start to really see the trauma that’s experienced and how he’s so focused on [it]. I think that is heartbreaking to see," Swisher told ET in February 2022. "He clearly was defending me as a strange man is lurching at me on more than one occasion. It’s a huge public fight. He had every right; I believe any man in his position would feel wanting to control that situation, but then it’s so much more complicated because of his past and his current job security and what that is going to mean for them. It’s just so layered, it’s one of those things you’re like, 'I wish that didn’t happen,' and you’re just bummed out."

The actress acknowledged that the fight and Cal's arrest will have "a big fallout for him." "It’s not going to be an easy thing to process," Swisher shared.

As for season 3 hopes? More drama.

"At this point, I'm completely addicted to the drama. I'm like, 'Bring it on. What else can we do?'" she said at the time. "I just want all of it to be 10 times more insane and emotional. I tasted the other side, so let's get crazy!" Swisher noted season 3 will likely pick up "close to where we left off, 'cause I don't think you can come back months later and say, 'Whatever happened with Helen?' and 'Is Justin in jail?' Why not go big or go home?"

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias premieres July 20 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sweet Magnolias': JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Season 2 Cliffhangers

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2: Romance and Drama Abound in First Trailer

JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Joining Hallmark & 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2

JoAnna Garcia Swisher on How 'Reba' Helped Inspire Her Character on 'Sweet Magnolias' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery