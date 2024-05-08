Sydney Sweeney is ready to explore the sweet science for the silver screen.

The 26-year-old actress is set to portray boxing legend Christy Martin in a new and yet-to-be-titled biopic. Black Bear Studios -- in association with Sweeney's production company, Fifty Fifty Films, Anonymous Content, Votiv and Yoki -- will produce the film, with plans to introduce it to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market.

According to the synopsis, the David Michôd-directed project will tell "the unbelievable true story of formidable Christy Martin, who rose to fame as America's most successful female boxer in the 1990s. A naturally gifted fighter, Christy's life transformed in 1989 when she met her manager, and later husband, Jim Martin. Breaking boundaries, she became the first woman to sign with iconic promoter, Don King, and the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated."

"Christy's charisma, good looks and unwavering resilience in the ring won her a wide fanbase and propelled her to become welterweight champion," the synopsis continues. "Behind this well-honed public persona, Christy tackled personal demons, toxic relationships, and an attempt on her life, proving that a fighter's hardest won victories aren't always in the ring."

Christy Martin celebrates a victory at Madison Square Garden in 2000. - Getty

After the news was announced on Wednesday, Sweeney took to Instagram to share she's "honored to tell Christy's powerful story."

According to Deadline, which was first to report on Sweeney's upcoming project, getting back in the ring is something Sweeney's been itching to do for some time now.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12 to 19 years old. I've been itching to get back into the ring, train and transform my body," the Anyone But You and Euphoria star told the outlet. "Christy's story isn't a light one. It's physically and emotionally demanding. There's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

Christy Martin introducing an inductee at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame gala on Aug. 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Getty

Sweeney added, "Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I'm passionate about the fighting world, Christy's story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn't allow it to defeat her. It's powerful, and emotional."

Martin's talent on the canvas was extraordinary. She was once billed as the WBA and WBC pound-for-pound champion, fought at Madison Square Garden (long considered the mecca of boxing venues worldwide) and became the first female boxer elected to the prestigious Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016. She entered the International Boxing Hall of Fame four years later.

Boxing legends Claressa Shields, Christy Martin and Laila Ali at the 54th Annual WBC Convention on Dec. 12, 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. - Getty

In her professional boxing career, Martin recorded 49 wins (37 by knockout), 7 losses (including once to Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila Ali, in 2003) and three draws. Near the end of her career, her then-husband Martin attacked her on Nov. 23, 2010, stabbing her in the torso with a 9-inch Buck knife and shooting her at least once. She was left for dead but remarkably survived the vicious attack.

Martin was ultimately found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison, the mandatory minimum sentence.

