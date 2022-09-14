Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Second Tattoo of Ex Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone is erasing all traces of his ex, Jennifer Flavin from his skin. The Rocky actor's tattoo artist took to Instagram to show off Stallone's latest cover-up, which saw a portrait of his ex-wife's eyes transformed into a horse and leopard motif.
"🤜🤜🤜 Round 2!!! 🤛🤛🤛 Here’s the other arm I covered up and reworked the existing horse. It’s an honor to know he can select anyone but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project!," Tattoo artist, Zach Perez captioned the post. "I’ll post the 1st session of the dog cover up soon! As always thanks for the trust 🙏🙏🙏."
Perez also covered up Stallone's other Flavin-dedicated tattoo, replacing the image with a portrait of Sly’s Rocky character's bull mastiff, Butkus.
It was that cover-up, shared in since-deleted photos on Instagram last month, that initially sparked split rumors between the pair, who not long after, called it quits. Flavin officially filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor on Aug.19 in Florida, after 25 years of marriage.
According to the filing, Flavin asked to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, and also alleged that her husband has been hiding marital assets.
"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings," the divorce docs read.
Additionally, Flavin said she wanted to keep her last name, and has asked that Stallone not be permitted to move anything from their marital assets.
Stallone reacted to the split via his rep, telling ET at the time, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
While he maintained his love for his family, the Rambo actor responded to the filing days later, denying Flavin's claims.
In his response, Stallone said he "has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." He also denied Flavin's request to have exclusive use and occupancy of their home in Palm Beach, Florida. He likewise denied Flavin's request for the option to join in any of his business entities or corporations in the future.
However, he did accept several of Flavin's other requests, including her desire to restore her maiden name and an equitable distribution of their joint assets and liabilities.
ET reached out to Flavin for comment following her initial filing and Stallone's response.
Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997 and share daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24 and Scarlet, 20.
