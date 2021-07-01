Taika Waititi has no regrets about his PDA-filled moment with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson. In May, the Thor: Ragnarok director was spotted getting cozy with both Thompson and Ora, whom he is rumored to be dating.

Waititi was seated in between Thompson and Ora, who were seen locking lips with one another as they leaned over the filmmaker. Other photos showed them getting close with Waititi as he put his arm around each of them. Waititi was in Australia with Thompson, where they were filming the next installment of the Thor saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, while Ora was in Sydney filming The Voice.

During a new interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi was asked if he was upset about the photos going viral, to which he responded, "Not really."

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he shared. "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

Ora and Waititi sparked romance rumors in April after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared a photo of the pair hugging.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love ... ❤️," Ora captioned the post.

The slideshow also featured a selfie of Ora and Thompson in a car. The Creed actress commented on the photo, simply writing, "🌹."

