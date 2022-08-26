'Tales of the Walking Dead': Samantha Morton Makes Unsettling Return as Dee in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Samantha Morton has returned to The Walking Dead universe, reprising her role as Alpha in an all-new episode of Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series exploring various lives and stories of the zombie apocalypse. Ahead of Sunday’s premiere of “Dee,” which looks at how the character eventually became the fan-favorite, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode.
In the clip, Dee (Morton) is confronted by a new friend, Brooke (Lauren Glazier), who has become fond of her daughter, Lydia (Scarlett Blum). Brooke is concerned about the way Dee is raising her daughter and providing her with a childhood that resembles the world before the outbreak -- something Dee instinctively knows is irresponsible.
“Lydia just not so subtly reminded me that her birthday is coming up. I think she’s onto us,” Brooke says, before asking Dee, “Help me with her party. She deserves a nice surprise.”
When Dee hesitates to respond, Brooke chides her by reminding her that it’s been over a year since they’ve taken both of them in. “We’ve given more than enough time to adjust. Children need structure. They need normalcy, schedules, rules and celebrations. They’re important,” Brooke says.
Again, Dee is still hesitant, explaining that she’s “worried about setting [Lydia’s] expectations too high.” And while Brooke continues to give Dee a hard time about her parenting style, Dee gets a dangerous look in her eye…
Written by Tales showrunner Channing Powell and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, the episode jumps back in time to one year after Dee has killed her husband, Lydia’s father, just 43 days after the zombie outbreak. In the days since, she’s been trying to regain her daughter’s trust while also protecting her from this new, ruthless world they find themselves in.
After Lydia befriends Brooke, Dee is forced to decide what’s more important for her daughter: “Keeping up the charade of the meek, shy mother to keep her daughter happy or teaching her daughter just what it takes to keep breathing in this world?”
While each standalone episode of the spinoff is meant to explore previously untold stories of new characters, like ones played by Terry Crews and Parker Posey, Morton is the only carryover from the original series. Returning for this one-off has given her an opportunity to finally close out Alpha’s story.
“I was gutted when Alpha died,” the actress said at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, adding that she's grateful to have the chance to share a prequel story about her character. “This is a role of a lifetime.”
Tales of the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, with episodes also streaming on AMC+.
