'Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!' Postponed Amid Star's Recovery

Tamar Braxton's upcoming WE tv series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, has been postponed after the 43-year-old singer was hospitalized earlier this month.

The series -- which explores Braxton's journey with motherhood when it comes to her 7-year-old son, Logan, as well as her love life and her career as she records a new album -- was scheduled to debut on July 30. In a statement to ET on Tuesday, WE tv said that due to concern for Braxton's "recovery and well-being," the show is being pushed back to Sept. 10.

"Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being," the statement reads. "Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career."

"We know, when the time is right, Tamar's fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but -- at this moment -- we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time," the statement concludes.

A supertease of the show was released earlier this month, and featured Braxton getting emotional.

"I lost my family, I lost my dream," she tearfully says. "It's time to give myself a shot."

"My goal is to win," she later says. "And I'm not gonna stop."

According to multiple reports, the Braxton Family Values star was found unresponsive on July 16 by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast.

Adefeso later gave an update on Braxton's condition in a statement to The Blast.

"On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers," the statement read. "Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people."

"This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression," the statement continued. "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment. Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing."

Meanwhile, Braxton's close friend, NeNe Leakes, recently said she was "getting the proper help she needs" during an Instagram Live session.

"I was trying to be her support system and she was being my support system," Leakes said. "Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs. I am going to let her talk to you guys when she's able to talk to you guys."

"She has been hurting," she also noted. "We both believe in the Lord and sometimes you need a human, a friend who you can lean on and trust. Really trust because trust is hard. Please continue to support, you don't understand how difficult it is for a lot of us to speak out."

