Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital Amid Severe Flu Symptoms

Tamar Braxton announced on Friday that she was taken to the hospital via ambulance with severe flu symptoms this week. The singer posted a lengthy update to Instagram, urging her fans to "stay safe" as flu cases rises nationwide.

"This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," Braxton wrote. "Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!"

Braxton paired the caption with a series of photos and videos of herself socializing before the onset of her symptoms and a few shots of herself in her hospital room.

Braxton explained she was receiving care at Northside Hospital in Atlanta "and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what’s wrong." She went on to write that her flu experience has been "worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications 😩..please be careful."

Braxton added that she isn't sure where she contracted the virus, but encouraged her fans to "enjoy y'all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this🤦🏽‍♀️ ."

Concluded Braxton, "I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious 😷 I love y’all for real ❤️"

Why Tamar Braxton Decided to Join ‘The Surreal Life’ After Past Reality TV Experiences (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tamar Braxton Reflects on Her Mental Health Struggles (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton Celebrates Adrienne Bailon's Baby News Following Beef

Tamar Braxton Reflects on Surviving Her Suicide Attempt One Year Later

Related Gallery