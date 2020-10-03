Tamar Braxton Says She's Ready to 'Pour Some Pain' Into Her Music

Tamar Braxton is turning to music amid a couple of difficult months. The 43-year-old reality star -- who was hospitalized in July -- shared that she is going to be pouring her "pain" into her upcoming songs in an Instagram post shared on Friday. In the pic, Braxton is smiling and looks happy, wearing only gold dangling earrings and rings.

"I’m ready to pour some pain into my music..." she simply captioned the flawless photo. The Braxton Family Values star's comment section quickly filled with praise, admiration and support from her friends, fans and followers.

Just a couple weeks ago, Braxton wrote a post about changing her unhealthy and toxic habits after being given a "second chance" at life.

"God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart," she wrote. "Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won't take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light."

She also shared that she's been battling mental health issues for a while now, although this wasn't a reason for anyone to call her "crazy."

Braxton was found unresponsive on July 16, according to multiple reports, by her then boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast. Later that month, WE tv -- who worked with the reality star on Braxton Family Values and Get Ya Life! -- said they would no longer be working with Braxton, honoring "her request to end all future work for the network."

Last month, Adefeso -- whom she previously credited with saving her life -- filed for a restraining order against her. He later went on Instagram Live and shared that they had broken up after two years, and alleged that he was the victim of domestic abuse.

Watch the video below for more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tamar Braxton Says She Won't Take Second Chance for Granted

Tamar Braxton Parties, Trina Gets Married & Traci Cries in 'BFV' Promo

Tamar Braxton's Ex Addresses His Restraining Order Against Her

Tamar Braxton's Ex David Adefeso Opens Up About Domestic Violence Restraining Order and Break-Up This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery