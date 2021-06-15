Tamera Mowry may have a little actress on her hands. The former The Real co-host took to Instagram Monday to share an adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter, Ariah, auditioning to be her co-star.

"I just may have a little actress on my hands 😜 She kept saying, 'Mommy I want to be in a movie with you' and so we have been ‘practicing our acting’. I love #myminime," Mowry captioned the cute clip.

In the video, the Home & Family star asks her daughter, "Well, you said that you wanted to be in a movie with Mommy, right?" When Ariah nods her head in agreement, Mowry instructs her, "OK, well, can you show me if you can listen."

The toddler then shows her mom what she's working with, displaying a full range of emotions including her best happy, sad, shocked and angry faces. Mowry was impressed by Ariah's skills, so much that she even reacted to one of her "faces" on the spot, saying, "Oh! That's pretty good."

Fans and celebrities sounded off on Ariah's acting skills in the comments, with one user comparing her faces to Mowry's younger brother, Tahj. "Her shocked face looks just like her Uncle's shocked face when he was little!!!" one user wrote to which Tahj replied, "WOW!!! That was a Smart Guy shocked face INDEED! She's ADORABLE!!!"

Another fan commented, "It's the way she had to prepare for the negative emotions! You're doing great, sweetie!!!"

For more on Mowry and her super cute family, watch the video below.

