Tamra Judge Joining 'Real Housewives' Mash-Up Show

The Real Housewives is getting a mash-up series -- and Tamra Judge has joined the cast!

A source tells ET that The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is part of Peacock's upcoming Real Housewives project.

Andy Cohen hinted at Judge's return to the Bravo universe last month, telling ET while promoting his Peacock series, Ex-Rated, "I think Tamra -- as I've said many times -- was one of the greats and I hope at some point, either now or in the future, we'll do more with her. I don't know when, but I think that would be great."

ET previously reported that the second iteration of the mash-up series was in the works with franchise alums Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville all set to star.

"Viewers love Dorinda and we thought it would be great to have her star in a new show that brings her together with past favorites from other franchises," a production source told Daily Mail, who was first to report the news. ET reached out to Bravo and Peacock, who had no comment at this time.

The exciting news comes a year after Medley announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City. Gunvalson also left the franchise in 2020 after 14 years on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Medley reflected on why Bravo put her on "pause" from RHONY while speaking to ET in August. She said it was the network and production company's choice, not hers.

"I'm not upset about it anymore. I was sad about it in the beginning, but I didn't personally fully understand it. But a lot of times, you don't," she explained. "The thing that was interesting was the timing. I think it was upsetting to people."

"I don't think you ever fully close last chapters, because you keep on carrying on lessons from each chapter you're in," she continued. "There is something going on for me right now where just all things have come together. … I feel stronger."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dorinda Medley Reflects on 'RHONY' 'Pause,' Talks New Book (Exclusive)

Eboni K. Williams on the Toll of 'RHONY' Debut & Those Reunion Rumors

'RHOP': Candiace on Nicki Minaj, Ashley Issues and Gizelle vs. Wendy

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 2 Trailer Is Here!

Andy Cohen Weighs In on ‘RHOA,’ ‘RHOC’ and ‘RHONY’ Casting Shakeups (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery