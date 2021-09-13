Tanya Fear, 'Doctor Who' Actress, Goes Missing In Hollywood

Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old British actress who went missing in Hollywood last week. Tanya Fear was reported missing to Los Angeles police on Sept. 9.

Friends reported that she was last seen at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard. A Twitter account has been created to alert the public to her disappearance.



The actress has several credits on British television series, including Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and Endeavour. She also appeared in the Netflix series Spotless.

Hi Everyone, we now have updated posters that give a bit more info and show the type of hairstyle Tanya currently has. Please can we get these new posters circulating. Thanks in advance. #FindTanyaFearpic.twitter.com/dq2ZJTBIg5 — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

Her manager, Alex Cole, told NBC News on Sunday that he last spoke to her about eight days ago. He said she had been performing stand-up comedy in the Los Angeles area.

