Back in 2000, a pre-"sugar tits" Mel Gibson played a chauvinistic ad exec who fell into a bathtub while holding a hairdryer and woke up with the ability to read women's minds in Nancy Meyers' What Women Want. Now, almost 20 years later, the roles are being swapped to allow a woman -- specifically, Taraji P. Henson -- the opportunity to glimpse into the minds of men.

"This is what I worked my entire career for, this moment right here," Henson told Kevin Frazier when ET exclusively visited the set of What Men Want. "I'm excited. I'm honored. I didn't even have to audition!"

The gender-flipped take on the rom-com is directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray and Rock of Ages) and revolves around a sports agent (Henson) trying to break the glass ceiling of that boys' club. As seen in this first look at the movie's trailer, Henson's Ali Davis doesn't get her powers from any bathroom incident, but from a witchy woman played by none other than Erykah Badu.

"I can help you connect with men," Badu's mystic says, offering Ali a Jasmine tea...that's infused with "weed and peyote and crack." Ali then wakes up in the hospital, able to hear what the men around her around are really thinking. The R-rated reimagining also stars Tracy Morgan, Wendi McLendon-Covey and New Girl's Max Greenfield.

As for whether the real Taraji Henson would want a glimpse into the mind of the opposite sex, she rebuffs, "I need things left to the imagination. Especially the dumb men, at least I can wish and imagine they're smart."

What Men Want arrives in theaters on Jan. 11, 2019.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taraji P. Henson Dishes on Fiance Kelvin Hayden’s Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)

Erykah Badu Talks 20th Anniversary of 'Tyrone', Reveals Whether New Music Is On The Way (Exclusive)

Max Greenfield Says He’s Just 'Gonna Be a Dad for a While' After Final Season of ‘New Girl’ (Exclusive)