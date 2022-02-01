Taraji P. Henson to Star as Shug Avery in 'The Color Purple'
Taraji P. Henson Hopes to Make Carol Burnett Proud With 'Annie L…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
How ‘Blossom’ Cast Reunion Came About on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 …
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
Taraji P. Henson's itch to sing has been scratched. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress is set to star as Shug Avery in The Color Purple, ET has confirmed.
The 51-year-old actress will join H.E.R. and Corey Hawkins in the Blitz Bazawule-directed project for Warner Bros.' film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. The Tony-winning musical was an adaptation of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, which Steven Spielberg also adapted for his 1985 film starring an ensemble cast that included Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover and Margaret Avery.
Bazawule (Black King, The Burial of Kojo, Cherish the Day) will direct the fresh take on the Broadway musical, according to Variety, which was first to report the news. The outlet is also reporting Marcus Gardley (The Chi) wrote the screenplay based on Walker's novel, Spielberg's film and the stage musical.
Winfrey, who played Sofia in the 1985 film, is producing the film via her Harpo Films company. Spielberg is also on board as a producer.
The Color Purple follows Celie Harris' life amid her struggles as an African-American woman who lives in the South during the early 1900s. Henson will play the same role Margaret Avery played in the 1985 film -- a jazz and blues singer. The likes of Jennifer Hudson and Michelle Williams have also played Shug Avery onstage.
Hawkins is set to play the role of Harpo and H.E.R. has been cast as Squeak. The lead role of Celie has not yet been cast.
Henson's casting comes just weeks after she starred as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live! Her performance landed her an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special.
It's no secret Henson's been wanting to do musicals. Henson, who offered a glimpse of her dazzling voice in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow, said as much when she co-hosted ET back in October. She told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was enthralled with her role as the ghost of Constance Hatchaway in Disney's Muppets Haunted Mansion because she got the opportunity to show off her singing pipes. She added that the role in the Disney+ special is what helped her land Annie Live!
"Yeah, because the producers from Disney kept coming by my room when [I] was getting my makeup and hair," she explained, "and they were like, 'Oh, my god. You're so good. Oh, we didn't know you could do this' and I was like, 'I would like to do this more.' And the next thing you know I get the call for Annie [Live!], so whoever is responsible, thank you!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Taraji P. Henson Recalls Being in an Abusive Relationship
Taraji P. Henson Shares Why She Had to Discuss Past Suicidal Thoughts
How Taraji P. Henson Honored Black Female Icons at 2021 BET Awards
Taraji P. Henson on Why 'Empire' Spinoff Has Been Put on Pause
Taraji P. Henson to Star as Miss Hannigan in NBC's 'Annie Live!'
Taraji P. Henson Launches Campaign to Help Black Students