Tarek El Moussa and Wife Heather Rae's HGTV Show 'The Flipping El Moussas' Premiere Date Revealed
The El Moussas are ready to let you into their flipping world! HGTV announced that Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's 10-episode docuseries, The Flipping El Moussas, will premiere March 2 on HGTV and Discovery+.
Staying true to their brand, the show will give fans a look at the couple's personal and professional lives, as Heather joins her husband in the flipping business, using her experience in luxury real estate, to bring more high-end properties his way. And Tarek shows his wife the importance of "The Four F's."
On the home front, fans will have a front row seat as the couple -- who got married in 2021 --take the next step in their working relationship, all while balancing life at home with Tarek's older children, attending ultrasound appointments, a preparing for the arrival of their baby boy.
"We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family," Tarek said in a statement.
"We’ll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy,” Heather Rae added.
Episode one will see the couple working with a massive project in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, that has nothing but a great view to offer.
The news of Tarek and Heather Rae’s new series comes after it was announced that season 2 of Tarek’s solo series, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, will premiere this year.
In March, Tarek’s HGTV original unscripted series, Flip or Flop -- which he starred in with his ex-wife, Christina Hall -- ended after 10 seasons.
Last year, Heather Rae and Tarek spoke with ET at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted and teased their new beginnings -- and if Heather Rae was ready to make the crossover from real estate to home reno.
"Yeah, my man is so talented, I've already learned so much from him and I would love to get into the flipping business more," the Selling Sunset star told ET. "I love real estate. I'm in the business, so why not cross over?"
"Plus, we have fun together getting to film together," Tarek added.
Heather Rae confirmed that the extra time together would be a bonus. "Yeah, be together every day," she said. "Well, we already are, you know, but even more."
The Flipping El Moussas premieres March 2 at 8 p.m ET/PT on HGTV and premieres the same day on Discovery+.
