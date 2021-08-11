Tarek El Moussa is revealing the reason he and his fiancée changed their wedding plans. After Heather Rae Young took to Instagram to share a bit of their wedding planning journey, the Flip or Flop star shared a post of his own Tuesday, explaining why he and his fiancée decided to "switch up everything."

"Yesterday @heatherraeyoung and I got our first sneak peak of what our wedding will look like… and of course I was looking at all the details and all the designs but really all I could think was how lucky I am to be marrying the love of my life. 🙏," he began. "Heather shared a little bit of the backstory on her post yesterday but basically when we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off. At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it’s not official until it’s official 🤷🏻‍♂️ and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up 😂."

The couple not only went in a different direction, they also went with a different wedding planning and chose a whole new location.

"We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and we both fell in love with a different location. Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot. Now being able to see everything come together yesterday was honestly amazing," El Moussa gushed. "Heather and I have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one- we want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family. There’s nothing more important than her and our family and we can’t wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that. Ready to #fliphername !!🙏♥️."

In Heather's post, she too expressed her readiness to walk down the aisle, stressing that their big day is something that they don't take lightly, before explaining how El Moussa stepped in to help their wedding vision come together,

"Spent the whole day wedding planning and it just made me so excited for our special day 🥰🤍," she said in the candid post. "I haven’t fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything. 😅 Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said “just kidding” on them 😂 but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier. 🥰 "

She continued, "Tarek and I are the kind of people who want a big celebration with our closest friends and family but we also want it to feel really intimate and be about our love and our marriage. This is a big day for us and for our family and we don’t take that lightly. All I can say is that I’m so lucky to have someone who’s on the same page as me and I think we’re both just ready for the day to finally come 🤗🤍."

Late last month, Young celebrated the one year anniversary of her engagement. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message alongside a slideshow post featuring photos of El Moussa's romantic seaside proposal.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," Young wrote in her swooning post.

Young continued, "I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him. ♥️"

The Flip or Flop star popped the question on the sand at the Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island on Saturday, July 25, 2020. El Moussa rocked a classic tux as he got down on one knee and slipped the ring on Young's finger, as she stunned in a shimmering, elegant black dress.

"Thank you to the man who has put a smile on my face every single day," Young wrote in her post. "You have shown me what true love and family are all about. I fall more and more in love with you as I watch how amazing of a dad you are with the babies, how hard you work, and how you put family and your loved ones first in your life."

El Moussa, 39, is the father of two children -- daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 -- whom he shares with ex Christina Haack.

"You’re my best friend, my person, and my rock," Young concluded her loving post. "Happy 1 year of being engaged baby! Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me ♥️"

