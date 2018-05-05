Tarek El Moussa Says He Can 'Barely Walk' After Scary Back Injury

Tarek El Moussa says he feels like he's in a bad dream.

TheFlip or Flopstar took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has suffered another back injury and can "barely walk." El Moussa has been open about his previous back injury in 2014 and the aftermath of the surgery, which severely impacted his health.

“Unfortunately… I injured my back again… it’s very scary,” the father of two shared alongside a photo of himself in the hospital. “Last time I lost 50 pounds and was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain. Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was.”

“Last time I hurt my back it took me a year and a half to recover,” he continued. “As of today I can barely walk…I honestly can’t even believe this is happening, I feel like it’s a bad dream that I will wake up from.”

El Moussa continued, explaining that he felt "very down" about the injury but is determined to "fight to get healthy again."

“I will be truthful and say I’m very down because of this,” he wrote. “It is going to take a lot of positivity and strength to go through this a second time. I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support. T.”

The HGTV star hasn't been shy about sharing his health battles with fans over social media. El Moussa was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2013, just one month after finding out he had thyroid cancer.

"The last few years were horrific for me," he candidly told ET last December. "I got done with one cancer and then right after that I got another cancer. And then a few months after I was recovering from that, I hurt my back and I was in terrible pain for 10 months. Then I had a surgery with complications. For a few years, I went through mental and physical help. It was very difficult, but at the same time, I did everything to stay positive."

"I knew I had to keep working, I knew I had to do all these things for my wife at the time and my daughter. That really motivated me to keep moving forward," he added.

Things had been on the up and up for El Moussa, who announced in March that he had bought a new home to share with his kids in Costa Mesa, California, months after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Christina. "I'm so excited for my new beginnings," he expressed. "Sometimes things are meant to be."

