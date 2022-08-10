Tatiana Maslany is going back in time for her new series.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star will headline Invitation to a Bonfire, a 1930s psychological thriller based on the novel by Adrienne Celt, for AMC Networks, it was announced Wednesday. Maslany will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which is being eyed for 2023. Its first season will include six episodes.

Maslany's casting marks a homecoming for the actress, as she previously starred in Orphan Black for BBC America, which is part of the AMC Networks family.

Invitation to a Bonfire is inspired by writer Vladimir Nabokov and his wife Vera's co-dependent marriage, and follows Zoya (Freya Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school's newest faculty member, Leo (Pilou Asbæk) -- an enigmatic novelist -- and his bewitching wife (Maslany).

Maslany will play Vera Orlov, inspired by Vera Nabokov, who is more than Leo's wife; she is his editor -- and his everything.

“Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black. We’re thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire’s talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer," Dan McDermott, AMC Networks' President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, said in a statement.

The news comes just before Maslany's highly anticipated Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in which she portrays the eponymous heroine, launches Aug. 18 on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tatiana Maslany Teases the 'Totally Different' Tone of 'She-Hulk'

Tatiana Maslany Will Play She-Hulk in Marvel's Disney Plus Series

Tatiana Maslany: Why Revisiting 'Orphan Black' Two Years After It Ended Was a 'No-Brainer' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery