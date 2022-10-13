Taylor Hawkins Recalled a Day He'd 'Never Forget' in His Final On-Camera Interview for 'Let There Be Drums'
The late Taylor Hawkins paid tribute to his craft in his final on-camera interview.
Hawkins appears posthumously in the newly released trailer for the upcoming music doc Let There Be Drums!. The Foo Fighters drummer died on March 25, 2022 at the age of 50.
In the film's trailer, Hawkins beautifully recalls the first time he ever played the drums.
"The second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body," he says in the film. "I'll never forget that day."
Directed by Justin Kreutzmann, the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! also includes interviews with iconic percussionists including Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Stewart Copeland of The Police, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of The Grateful Dead, Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction, Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses.
The film is slated for an Oct. 28 release via Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and in select theaters, examining the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes between generations.
According to a press release for the project, the documentary also includes an array of rare and never-before-seen footage that includes No Doubt performing in a basement before they hit it big.
Last month, Hawkins' Foo Fighters bandmates were among those who honored the late star in a tribute show at the Wembley Arena in London. Lead singer Dave Grohl couldn’t hold back the tears as he sang the band's 2003 hit, "Times Like These."
"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Grohl addressed the crowd after composing himself. "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f**king night for a gigantic f**king person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f**king scream and make some f**king noise, so he can hear us right now," he said.
One of the evening’s most memorable guests was Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane, who played the drums during the Foo Fighters' hit, “My Hero.” At the end, Hawkins' wife, Alison, embraced Shane as he walked off the stage.
