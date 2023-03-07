Taylor Swift and Pink to Receive Honors at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Performers Announced
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is gearing up to be another unforgettable night for music.
On Tuesday, iHeartMedia revealed the first round of performers joining the lineup for this year's ceremony -- and you'll definitely recognize these names. Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Muni Long and Cody Johnson will all take the stage inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27. Coldplay will also entertain the crowd from afar with a live performance in Brazil.
Pink will not only be entertaining the audience this year -- she's also the 2023 honoree for the iHeartRadio Icon Award, which celebrates the impact she's made on music with her decades-long career. Last year, the award went to Jennifer Lopez.
Taylor Swift will also be popping up to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which recognizes her global impact on pop culture. Fellow honorees have included Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.
In January, nominees for this year's show were announced, including nods for Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Drake, and Bad Bunny.
Fans can tune in for the big show on March 27 when it airs from Los Angeles on FOX.
