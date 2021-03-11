Taylor Swift is giving fans one big clue about her highly-anticipated 2021 GRAMMYs performance. During an appearance with CBS News Thursday, the Willow singer shared who will be joining with her on stage Sunday.

"One thing I can tell you about my GRAMMY performance that's not highly confidential," she teased, "is that my GRAMMY performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff."

Dessner and Antonoff worked with Swift on Folklore and Evermore. “Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown," she added.

Taylor Swift/Twitter

Swift shared a photo with her Folklore family ahead of the awards show, writing, "folklorians family photo" alongside the snap on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

The 10-time GRAMMY winner is nominated for six awards including Album of the Year for Folklore and Song of the Year for “Cardigan.” Evermore, which was released in December, will be eligible for next year’s awards.

Ben Winston, executive producer of the GRAMMY Awards, talked to ET about Swift's much-anticipated return to the GRAMMYs stage.

"It's an amazing performance. It's genuinely like, magical. I was grinning ear to ear," Winston said after watching Swift in rehearsal. "Her and her team have got the most ambitious concept for her performance, but it's brilliant and it's beautiful and I think it's gonna be one of the moments of the night, no doubt."

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, as well as streaming live on Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access).

