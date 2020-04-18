Taylor Swift just performed a personal song for the first time ever.

The 30-year-old singer took part in Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special, hosted in conjunction with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, on Saturday. After a number of artists performed inspirational and uplifting songs for viewers worldwide, Swift treated her fans to a performance of her emotional and touching song, "Soon You'll Get Better," which is featured on her latest album, Lover.

Introduced by Jimmy Fallon, the singer appeared behind a piano, playing the heartbreaking song, which is about Swift's mom's battle with cancer.

"Ooh-ah, you'll get better soon/'Cause you have to/And I hate to make this all about me

But who am I supposed to talk to?/What am I supposed to do/If there's no you?" Swift sang. "This won't go back to normal, if it ever was/It's been years of hoping, and I keep saying it because/'Cause I have to."

🎥 | For the very first time, Taylor Swift is performing “Soon You’ll Get Better” on Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome COVID-19 broadcast! pic.twitter.com/xRovI5JNKg — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) April 19, 2020

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the Global Citizen event served as both a tribute to those leading the efforts to fight COVID-19, and a worldwide call-to-action with steps everyone can take to support coronavirus relief right now. The massive worldwide effort featured global health experts as well as an all-star lineup of performers, including artists, comedians and actors alike.

Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome for more on what you can do right now, and follow Global Citizen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to continue following along with the effort. Also visit the WHO's website and social media to learn more about the organization's response to the pandemic, as well as the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

