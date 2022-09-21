Taylor Swift Reveals New 'Midnights' Track Title, 'Mastermind,' After Accepting Major Songwriting Award
VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Announces Brand New Album 'Midnights'
Behati Prinsloo Gushes Over Adam Levine, Their Daughters and Wan…
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Relationship Models 'Heir…
Adam Levine Admits He 'Crossed the Line' While Addressing Cheati…
How the Royal Family Is Continuing to Grieve Following Queen’s F…
Princess Charlotte Gets Emotional at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Princes William and Harry, Kate Middl…
Nick Jonas Reflects on 'Life-Changing' Fatherhood Journey Full o…
Tim McGraw and Post Malone Take On-Stage Falls
'DWTS': Teresa Giudice Breaks Down 'Housewives'-Inspired Table F…
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Bouquet Featured Flowers From Her Wedd…
King Charles III Salutes Late Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Rachel Reacts to Meatball’s Me…
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's…
The clock is getting closer to striking Midnightsas Taylor Swift is revealing new details about her forthcoming album. The 32-year-old artist revealed a new track title on Tuesday night in a silly TikTok video.
In a playful new series Swift dubbed Midnights Mayhem With Me, she confesses, "I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and easter eggs when giving you information about my music and I am not here to deny that but I am here to defy that." She then goes on to use a bingo ball cage to randomly select numbers that correlate to the 13 tracks on her Midnights album.
First up is the closing track, her lucky number 13, titled "Mastermind."
@taylorswift Midnights tracklist reveal!! Introducing: Midnights Mayhem with Me 🌌😎 #TSmidnighTS#SwiftTok#MidnightsMayhemWithMe♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
The reveal followed a huge honor for Swift, who received the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International at the NSAI’s annual ceremony. She accepted in person at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville along with hitmaker Ashley Gorley, who was named Songwriter of the Decade for his catalog that includes 63 chart-topping hits.
Swift stunned on the red carpet in a Michael Kors Collection figure-hugging, single-sleeved black glittery dress with cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She pulled her blonde hair back, leaving only her sleek bangs forward atop smoldering eye makeup and a dark red lip.
"A good song stays with you even when people or feelings don't," Swift said in her acceptance speech. "Writing songs is a calling and getting to call it your career makes you very lucky. You have to be grateful every day for it and for all the people who thought that your words might be worth listening to. This town is the school that taught me that and to be honored by you means more than any genre of my lyrics could ever say."
She also performed a stirring live rendition of her "All Too Well" 10-minute version.
@shaylenmusic Taylor swift you’re an absolute rockstar. #taylorswift#swifttok♬ original sound - Shaylen
The appearance comes following Swift's announcement of her Midnights album at the MTV Video Music Awards last month. For more on her big night, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Lively Shares 'Real Life' Bump Pics in Stance Against Paparazzi
Taylor Swift Says Red Scarf in 'All Too Well' Is a Metaphor
Taylor Swift to Release 'Midnights' Album on Kim Kardashian's Birthday
Taylor Swift Makes Diamond-Covered Return to the VMAs Red Carpet
Taylor Swift Requested a Role in 'Twilight': Here's Why She Got Denied
Sophie Turner Reveals Her Fave Album From Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift