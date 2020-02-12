Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2020 NME Awards on Wednesday.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer stepped out in a sassy short suit by Monse. The two-toned pinstripe suit hung off Swift's shoulder and showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with white lace-up booties by Gianvito Rossi, a Jimmy Choo bag, earrings by Lorriane Schwartz and rings by EF Collection.

Swift pulled her hair back into a chic braided style, and completed her look with red lipstick. The singer accepted the award for Best Solo Act in the World at the awards ceremony at O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Swift's appearance at the NME Awards comes a week after she signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

"I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company," Swift said in a statement. "Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders."

The announcement came amid Swift's ongoing battle with Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta and her former label, Big Machine Records, over the rights to her past work. See more in the video below.

