Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Set for Late Night Interviews With Jimmy Fallon
VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Announces Brand New Album 'Midnights'
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time in Sexual Abuse Case Following…
Angelina Jolie's Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces Online and Reveal…
John Legend Praises ‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton on the Heels of H…
Kevin Hart Reveals His Dad Died in Moving Tribute
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collabo…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
‘The Kardashians’: Martha Stewart Reacts to Khloé Explaining Tri…
Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: The Latest in Their Legal Battles
Nolan Neal, 'AGT' and 'The Voice' Contestant, Dead at 41
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
Pierce Brosnan Explains Why He Wore His Own Wedding Ring in 'Bla…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never…
Behind the Scenes of 'Criss Angel's MindFreak' in Vegas (Exclusi…
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for …
Taylor Swift is headed back to late night.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonannounced on Friday that Swift is among an all-star slate of upcoming guests to appear during the show's "Fall-Star Favorites" week, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Swift will kick off the week with her first late-night interview since last year, just days after releasing her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights.
Meghan Trainor will close out Monday's show with a special performance.
Fallon announced Swift's appearance on social media with a spoof of her recent Midnights Mayhem with Me TikTok series, including a bingo ball cage and a red telephone -- natch.
Sigourney Weaver joins the program on Oct. 25 with Zedd and Maren Morris performing, while the Oct. 26 show will include appearances from Swift's bestie, Selena Gomez, and Rose Byrne. Millie Bobby Brown will sit down on Oct. 27.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
Swift has been busy ramping up buzz for Midnights, which will be released on Oct. 21.
Recently, she opened up about working with Lana Del Rey on their collaboration, "Snow on the Beach," and being inspired by her relationship with Joe Alwyn for the track, "Lavender Haze." Catch up on everything you need to know about the project here.
RELATED CONTENT:
MTV EMAs 2022 Nominations: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and More
Taylor Swift Spills Details on Lana Del Rey Collaboration
Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired New Song 'Lavender Haze'
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album: Everything We Know So Far
Related Gallery