Taylor Swift has arrived to the Sundance Film Festival.

The 30-year-old "Look What You Made Me Do" singer stepped out on Thursday to attend the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her upcoming documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, in Park City, Utah. Swift stayed warm in a head-to-toe glen plaid ensemble. The "Lover" songstress was photographed wearing a black-white-and-grey checkered jumpsuit with a small belt around her waist. She completed the look with a matching long coat and pointed-toe booties.

Her blonde locks were in a shaggy lob, and her makeup consisted of neutral eyeshadow, a cat-eye and a bold red lip.

Dia Dipasupil/GC Images

David Becker/GC Images

David Becker/GC Images

As Swift made her way to the premiere, her fans were already lining up at the venue to catch a glimpse of her.

It’s two hours before the premiere of the Taylor Swift doc #MissAmericana at #Sundance2020, and hundreds of Swifties are already waiting outside the theater. “I don’t know what they are doing here,” said one volunteer. “They’re not getting in.” pic.twitter.com/ZffeHyc5G0 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 24, 2020

Taylor Swift está no #Sundance tirando fotos com fãs agora mesmo! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E4wG9hJMk3 — Update Swift Brasil 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@updateswiftbr) January 24, 2020

Helmed by Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson, Miss Americana explores Swift's personal life and relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, as well as her public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, why she decided to speak out about politics, the making of her most recent album, Lover, and more.

While Swift's feud with the rapper is featured in the flick, her spat with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, who control Swift's older albums at her former label, Big Machine Records, is not included. Wilson told Variety in an article published this week that, "The Big Machine stuff happened pretty late in our process. We weren’t that far from picture lock. But there’s also not much to say that isn’t publicly known."

Meanwhile, in that same interview, Swift revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has a brain rumor. The multi-GRAMMY winner first revealed her mom's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and shared in March 2019 that Andrea's cancer had returned. Andrea's new tumor, she said, was discovered while she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

For more on Swift's documentary and opening up about her mom's cancer battle, watch the video below.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will hit Netflix on Jan. 31.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Celebrates Not 'Feeling Muzzled Anymore' in First Trailer for Netflix Doc

Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary Will Show Her Side of the Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Feud

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mom Has a Brain Tumor

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer: Watch Her Hug Boyfriend Joe Alwyn and Drop an F-Bomb! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery