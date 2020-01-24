Taylor Swift Will Not Attend the 2020 GRAMMYs

Taylor Swift will not be at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, ET has confirmed.

The 30-year-old singer will not attend this year's ceremony, despite being nominated for three awards -- Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Despite earning three nominations this year, Lover, her latest album, missed out on the Album of the Year category.

Swift did not attend the 2019 ceremony, either. Some people attributed that to her last album, Reputation, being shut out of all major categories, only earning a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album, which she lost to Ariana Grande. However, at the time ET, confirmed her absence was because she was in London filming the movie adaptation of Cats.

The last time Swift, who has a total of 10 GRAMMY wins, attended the ceremony was in 2016 in support of her album 1989, which ended up winning three awards -- Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

While Swift won't be in attendance at this year's ceremony, a lot of other A-listers are slated to appear. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Jonas Brothers will all take the stage, while Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Common, and Keith Urban have been announced as presenters.

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

