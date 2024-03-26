Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, will not face any charges after allegedly assaulting a paparazzi photographer in Australia last month.

In a statement to ET, a member of the New South Wales Police Media Unit told ET that Aussie police "conducted an investigation following a report of an assault" on Feb. 27 involving "Papa Swift," 72, and decided that "no further police action" was required or would be taken in the incident.

According to TheAustralian.com, the incident occurred at the Neutral Bay Wharf as Taylor and her dad were disembarking from a ferry and were bombarded by people waiting for them on land. The photographer involved, Ben McDonald, 51, talked with NCA Newswire after the fact and alleged that Scott became aggressive with him before jumping into a vehicle with Taylor.

In late February, a New South Wales Police Media Unit rep first confirmed that an investigation was underway in a statement, but did not share the names of those involved, only identifying the parties via their ages.

"Police are investigating an alleged assault on Sydney's North Shore this morning," a representative stated at the time. "Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am (Tuesday 27 February 2024), before leaving the location. The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command."

Getty Images

In his interview with NewsWire, McDonald shared video of the alleged assault and told the outlet that he only recognized Scott as the alleged perpetrator upon reviewing the footage. Scott was in Sydney with his daughter, 34, for her Eras Tour shows at the time.

"I looked back at the pictures and saw he was holding hands with Taylor. It then became evident that was her father," McDonald said.

He added that he endured a "bruised ego more than anything."

Another video shared with 9News Sydney of the alleged assault shows a different angle in which Scott, Taylor and several security guards can be seen walking toward the singer's waiting vehicle as security team members hold back a photographer -- purportedly McDonald.

In a statement following the altercation, a spokesperson for Taylor told ET, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

RELATED CONTENT: